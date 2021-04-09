Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.80 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.29% of Gibraltar Industries worth $123,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

