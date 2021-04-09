Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123 Million Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.76% of Adient worth $123,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

