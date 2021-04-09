Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.81 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Iron Mountain worth $125,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $734,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 111.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 120,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

