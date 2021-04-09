Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.03 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.74% of Stepan worth $127,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $126.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

