Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.33 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $128,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.55 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

