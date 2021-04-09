Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.70 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Synopsys worth $128,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $261.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

