Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of The Southern worth $119,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.