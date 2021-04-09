Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Nielsen worth $119,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nielsen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,863,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

