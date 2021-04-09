Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of ResMed worth $116,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

