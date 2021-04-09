Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $119,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

