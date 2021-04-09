Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Hologic worth $129,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

