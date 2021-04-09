Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 103,203 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.29% of CIT Group worth $116,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,992,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CIT Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIT opened at $52.02 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

