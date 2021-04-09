Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,132 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $120,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $101.32 and a one year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

