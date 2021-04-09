Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 81,489 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of STORE Capital worth $122,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,117,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

