Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 86,859 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.20% of First Solar worth $125,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1,203.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

