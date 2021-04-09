Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Marriott International worth $123,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.32.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 281.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

