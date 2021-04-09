Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of Cirrus Logic worth $127,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 309.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.