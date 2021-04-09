Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,318 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,203,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.10% of Sykes Enterprises worth $120,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYKE stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

