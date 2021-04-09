Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 139,540 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.29% of Summit Materials worth $121,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

SUM stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

