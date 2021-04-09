Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 162,985 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Catalent worth $118,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

CTLT stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

