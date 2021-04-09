Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,948 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of American Financial Group worth $121,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

NYSE:AFG opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

