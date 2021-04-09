Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,605 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Autoliv worth $125,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 112.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Autoliv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 99.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALV stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $99.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

