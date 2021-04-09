Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 966,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.81% of United States Steel worth $123,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $16,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

