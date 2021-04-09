Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 449,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.82% of Urban Outfitters worth $120,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

URBN stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.