Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.37% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $125,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

