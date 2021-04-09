Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $118,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

NYSE OHI opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.