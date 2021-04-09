discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47). Approximately 36,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 130,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713 ($9.32).

DSCV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685 ($8.95).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 674.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 654.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £648.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

