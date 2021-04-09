Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Discovery worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

