dKargo (DKA) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. dKargo has a total market cap of $221.30 million and $2.88 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

