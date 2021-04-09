DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0815 on Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.