DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $1.61 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

