Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Head to Head Analysis

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dnb Asa and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dnb Asa 25.42% 8.56% 0.69% Swedbank AB (publ) 24.33% 10.70% 0.58%

Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dnb Asa pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dnb Asa and Swedbank AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.87 $2.93 billion $1.77 12.16 Swedbank AB (publ) $5.86 billion 3.59 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dnb Asa has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dnb Asa and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dnb Asa 2 4 0 0 1.67 Swedbank AB (publ) 1 4 2 0 2.14

Summary

Dnb Asa beats Swedbank AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 168 branches in Sweden, 26 branches in Estonia, 30 in Latvia, and 43 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

