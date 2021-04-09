DOC.COM (MTC) Price Up 178.4% This Week

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 178.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and $628,065.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00623159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040201 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

