Doc.com Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $192,153.00 (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Doc.com Token has a market cap of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doc.com Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doc.com Token Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Doc.com Token Coin Trading

