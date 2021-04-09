Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Up 1.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$60.02 and last traded at C$59.80. Approximately 148,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 109,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.82.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Docebo from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

