Dock Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Dock has a total market cap of $86.20 million and $25.93 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

