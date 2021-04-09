Dogecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.05 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.87 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00379641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002298 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,113,837,012 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

