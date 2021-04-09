Doki Doki Finance Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $1.02 million worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $326.55 or 0.00551615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,995 coins and its circulating supply is 49,712 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.