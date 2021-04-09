Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. 19,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

