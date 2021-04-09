Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

