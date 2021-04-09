Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $980.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $999.27 million and the lowest is $963.84 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $383.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
