Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $980.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $999.27 million and the lowest is $963.84 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $383.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.