Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 3.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.44. 651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 471,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

