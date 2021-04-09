DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0078

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 57.5% lower against the US dollar. DomRaider has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $26,107.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars.

