Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $137,450.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00301462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.95 or 0.00771001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,302.57 or 1.00349436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00747158 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

