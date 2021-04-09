DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 4.1% Higher

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.63 and last traded at $133.45. 52,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,162,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.40.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

