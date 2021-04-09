Dovu (DOV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $205,221.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $205,221.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00083490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.44 or 0.00618240 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

