DPRating (RATING) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $1.39 million and $51,192.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00618492 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041194 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.