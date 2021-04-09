DraftCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $148,102.94 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

