Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.80 ($96.24).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

DRW3 stock traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €69.60 ($81.88). The company had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a market capitalization of $598.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.80. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.