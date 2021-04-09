DragonVein (DVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $403.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $54.44 million and approximately $403.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,491.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.04 or 0.01092533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00448538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

